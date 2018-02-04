CCTV images released in hunt for men who robbed Sheffield shop armed with machete

Have your say

Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak to in connection with a robbery at a Sheffield shop.

Two men, one carrying a machete, entered The Kiosk shop, in Wickfield Gove, Frecheville at around 10.15am on Friday and threatened staff.

The pair fled from the store with cash, cigarettes and alcohol.

No-one was injured during the robbery.

Officers believe the two men pictured could hold vital information and appealed for anyone who recognises them to contact them.

They also remain keen to speak to any witnesses yet to come forward.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 300 of February 2, 2018.