CCTV images released in hunt for bogus builders in Sheffield

CCTV images have been released of men detectives want to trace after two bogus builders struck in Sheffield.

Detectives believe the men in the images may hold vital information about an incident in Newfield Green Road, Newfield Green, where two men were paid for roofing work which they did not carry out.

They struck at 12.15pm on Wednesday, November 1.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "It was reported two men had attended a property on Newfield Green Road, Arbourthorne, offering to carry out roofing work.

"On claiming to have carried out the building work, the men asked to be paid for their services and made off in what is thought to have been a black Golf and white van.

"It was established the bogus men had not carried out the work they had charged for."

Detective Constable Yvonne Fairbrother, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would urge everyone to be extra vigilant when people are offering their services, ensuring they are from a legitimate company and provide valid invoices for any work they carry out."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.