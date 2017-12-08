CCTV images released after hammer-wielding raid at Sheffield store

Have your say

Police have today released these CCTV images after a Sheffield store was targeted by an hammer-wielding thug.

Officers were called to the Co-op store on Birley Moor Road, Frecheville, at around 8.05pm on October 25 to reports that two men, one armed with a hammer.

The pair damaged the till area, threatened staff and made off with a quantity of cash and cigarettes.

Police told The Star they believe the man in the black and white image the hooded figure holding the hammer is the same person.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "No one was hurt in the incident, however members of staff we left shaken and distressed.

"Detectives have been investigating the incident and have now released CCTV images of two men who they believe may have information that will be able to assist with their enquiries.

"Do you recognise these men? Do you have any information about the incident?"

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 970 of October 25.

Anonymous information can also be given to Crimestoppers via 0800 555 111.