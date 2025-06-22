CCTV images released after car tampering in Sheffield
Police are appealing for information after reports of vehicle interference in Sheffield.
At around 5.45am on Friday, May 23, a man reportedly attempted to access several vehicles on Middlewood Drive and Loxley Road.
Officers are investigating the incident and have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to, as they believe he may have information that could help with their enquiries.
The man is described as black, around 40 years old, and of slim build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 177 of May 23, 2025.
You can report online here: South Yorkshire Police Report Page
If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.