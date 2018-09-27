CCTV image released in Killamarsh distraction burglary investigation

Officers have issued an image of two people they would like to speak to in connection with a distraction burglary in Killamarsh.

The burglary happened on Nethergreen Gardens sometime between Wednesday, September 5 and Thursday, September 6.

Officers would like to speak to these two people in connection with a distraction burglary in Killamarsh.

A woman reported to the police that some jewellery and her wallet, containing her bank cards and cash, had gone missing.

If you recognise the man and woman pictured, or have any information which may assist the investigation, please get in touch by calling 101 or via the Derbyshire police website, Facebook page or Twitter account.

Please quote the reference number 18000430667 and the name of the officer in the case, DC Dan Appleby, in any correspondence.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

