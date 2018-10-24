CCTV image released in connection to Doncaster assault which left man in critical condition

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to identify in connection to a town centre assault in Doncaster which left a man critically injured.

Just after 3.05am on Sunday October 14, emergency services were called to Prince’s Street, following reports that a 43-year-old man had been severely injured during an altercation with another man, just outside of the Iceland store.

The man was taken to hospital where he currently remains in a critical condition.

Yesterday, detectives made an arrest in connection to the incident and remain keen to hear from anyone with information.

Detective Sergeant Claire Moss, leading the investigation, said: “Our investigation in to this incident continues and yesterday Tuesday October 23, a 29-year-old man was arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

“We are now asking for your help to identify the man pictured in the CCTV image, who we believe may be able to assist with our enquiries. It is believed he may have links to Sheffield and Rotherham.”

“The victim remains gravely ill in hospital and it’s vital we speak to anyone who has any information so that we can identify those involved.”

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have been on Prince's Street waiting for a taxi that evening, or anyone that may have information about the incident.

If you can help call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 183 of October 14.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.