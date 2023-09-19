News you can trust since 1887
CCTV image released after woman sexually assaulted at train station in Rotherham

The 23-year-old woman was sexually assaulted on the stairs while going towards the platform.

By Chloe Aslett
Published 19th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST
Detectives investigating a sexual assault at Rotherham Central railway station have released a CCTV image in connection with the incident.

At around 8.30pm on Saturday, September 2, a 23-year-old woman was walking down the stairs towards the platform at the train station when she was approached by a man. They shared a brief exchange before the man sexually assaulted her. 

Detectives would like to speak to the man in the image who they believe may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference number 2300103287. 

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

