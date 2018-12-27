CCTV image issued after till stolen from South Yorkshire Bargain Booze

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to identify after a till was stolen from a Bargain Booze shop in South Yorkshire.

The theft happened at around 12.25pm today (Thursday, December 27), when a man is reported to have gone into the shop on Kings Road in Hoyland, snatching the till from behind the counter and making off on a red pushbike.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a robbery at a Bargain Booze shop in Hoyland.

No one was injured during the incident but police say members of staff were left ‘understandably distressed’ by what happened.

Now, officers have released this image of a man they want to speak to in connection to the incident.

If you know who he is, or have any information about the incident, please call police on 101 quoting incident number 382 of 27 December 2018.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.