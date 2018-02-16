CCTV: Gunman bursts into Sheffield home demanding money

An armed gang - one of them carrying a gun - burst into a Sheffield home and demanded money from the terrified residents.

The incident happened when three men gained entry to a property in Avisford Road, Southey Green, on Monday, February 12, at 9.45pm.

Police said one of them was armed with 'what is believed to have been a gun' and made demands for cash and car keys.

However, they fled empty handed.

Detectives have now released a CCTV image of one of the suspects they are tracing in connection with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "An investigation is currently ongoing and officers are keen to trace the man in the CCTV image, as he is believed to hold vital information that will be able to assist with enquiries.

"Do you know this man? Do you have any information about the incident?

"If you have any information that will be able to assist officers with their investigation, please report it via either 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 1127 of 12 February."