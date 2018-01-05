CCTV drafted in to deal with yobs and crime in Askern, Doncaster

CCTV camera have been put into operation in a Doncaster town to try to crack down on nuisance and crime.

Community safety bosses have installed the equipment on a temporary basis in Askern town centre, near the shops and the market.

The move is the latest move to improve the town following the raising of issues in recent public meetings attended by the police and Doncaster Council officials.

Doncaster Council has confirmed the move to put in cameras.

Bill Hotchkiss, Doncaster Council’s head of community safety, said: “We have installed CCTV to provide reassurance to residents, to support community safety and to complement our work with South Yorkshire Police to combat anti-social behaviour in the area.

"We have found these cameras are successful by acting as a deterrent to wrong doers and gathering evidence which the police and partners may use to carry out enforcement action.”

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner Dr Peter Billings attended the latest meeting at Alexander House and listened as residents spoke about local issues of crime and anti-social behaviour.

The Commissioner said that part of his job was to hear what people were saying and allow that to influence the Police and Crime Plan, which sets the police priorities.

He said “South Yorkshire Police have faced severe reductions of £73m in government grant over the past six years. There are fewer officers in the county as a result. Nevertheless, neighbourhood policing is being restored and Askern has an additional PCSO from this month to join an experienced colleague. Askern should not feel forgotten.”

Residents agreed to setting three priorities. in September. They were nuisance bikes and speeding traffic; house burglaries; drug related issues.

Mayor of Askern Francis Jackson said: "A lot of things that have come out of the meetings are positive, but there are still issues like speeding vehicles..

"I think the principle is if you see an incident, report it, and then they can look for it on the CCTV camera..

"Having cameras is a move forwards."