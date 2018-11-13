CCTV cameras could prove vital to police probe into Meadowhall stabbing

Have your say

Detectives investigating a stabbing outside Meadowhall last night are expected to trawl through CCTV footage from in and around the shopping centre today in a bid to identify the attacker.

A 16-year-old boy was knifed in his leg in the attack near to the taxi rank close to Next at around 7.20pm yesterday.

A boy was stabbed outside Meadowhall last night

CRIME: Attacker still at large after Meadowhall stabbing

He was taken to hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

With CCTV in place throughout Meadowhall and outside the centre, the attack may have been captured on camera.

READ MORE: Watchdog’s probe into Sheffield horror crash continues today

Detectives may also be able to track back from the time of the attack to establish the culprit’s movements beforehand to help with identification.

No arrests have yet been made.

DARNALL FATAL CRASH: Flowers and teddy bears left at scene of fatal crash in Sheffield which killed four

Police officers deployed to Meadowhall last night cordoned off the crime scene while a forensic examination was carried out.

They want witnesses to the incident to come forward.

There was an increased police presence at the shopping centre in the wake of the attack.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 809 of November 12.