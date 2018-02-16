CCTV APPEAL: Police hunt two men after elderly couple are tied up in terrifying Sheffield burglary

Have your say

Police are searching for two men in connection with terrifying burglary in Sheffield.

An elderly couple, aged 75 and 72, were tied up and threatened as raiders forced their way into their home in Meadowhead following a knock on the door.

CCTV images of the two men police want to speak to

The crooks took money, a mobile phone and a purse before fleeing the scene.

The horrific ordeal is said to have occurred at around 5.50pm on Thursday, December 14. The couple were not seriously injured during the incident but were left shaken and distressed.

Police today released CCTV images of two people they want to speak to.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Despite a public appeal for witnesses in the days following the burglary, no arrests have been made and the suspects have not yet been identified.

"CCTV images of two men are now being circulated, as officers believe they could hold vital information that could help with enquiries.

"Do you recognise the men pictured? Do you hold information about the burglary?

Anyone with any information is being urged to call 101 quoting incident number 769 of December 14, 2017.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.