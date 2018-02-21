CCTV APPEAL: Pair could have 'vital information' about Sheffield nightclub violence

Police have released CCTV images of a man and a women who they think could hold 'vital information' about a serious outbreak of violence near a Sheffield nightclub.

At around 4.50am on Saturday 23 December, officers were called by paramedics to Walker Street on the Wicker in Sheffield, after four men suffered stab wounds and serious injuries.

This violence is believed to have followed a separate incident inside Niche nightclub, also on Walker Street, earlier that evening where another man was attacked.

Officers believe the man and woman pictured could hold vital information about the circumstances surrounding the reported disorder and are appealing for them to get in touch.

Do you recognise those pictured? Are you able to help with the investigation?

Please call 101 quoting incident number 286 of 23 December 2017.

You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Four people have been charged in connection with the incident and legal proceedings are ongoing.