CCTV APPEAL: Men sought after railway transformers stolen in South Yorkshire

Police are hunting two men after railway transformers were stolen in South Yorkshire, with thieves believed to have taken them to sell as scrap metal.

Officers are keen to speak to the men shown on CCTV footage after two transformers were taken from a signal box in Doncaster.

Police want to speak to the men pictured following the theft of railway transformers in Doncaster

British Transport Police said two men had broken into the box at St Sepulchre Gate on Thursday, March 22, just before 6.30pm, and attached two chains to the transformers before dragging them out of the yard.

The devices are used as a power source for railway signalling and police said they cannot be used for any other purpose.

Due to their size and weight, the stolen transformers are believed to have been transported by a truck or van.

Police said: "We have undertaken a number of enquiries into this theft and are now releasing CCTV of the incident and are hoping to trace the two men captured on it.

"We will also be visiting scrap metal dealers across the region in an attempt to trace the transformers, both have individual identification markers and numbers.

"If you recognise the men pictured please contact British Transport Police by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, quoting reference 85 of April 3.