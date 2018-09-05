CCTV APPEAL: Man could hold ‘vital information’ about robbery of elderly woman in Doncaster

Police investigating a reported robbery of an elderly woman in Doncaster earlier this year have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to as they continue enquiries.

At around 3.30pm on Monday July 16, an 87-year-old woman was walking along Highfield Road, Doncaster, heading away from the town centre when she was approached by an unknown man.

It is reported that then man approached the woman from behind and attempted to pull her necklace from around her neck.

This caused the elderly woman to fall to the floor, and as a result left the woman with injuries.

While the necklace snapped, the suspect was unable to grab it and he ran from the scene towards Kings Road.

Officers have now released a CCTV still image of a man they believe could hold vital information and are appealing for him, or anyone who witnessed the robbery, to get in touch.

You can call South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting crime reference number 14/104616/18 then ask for information to be passed to DC Hill at Doncaster Police Station.

You can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.