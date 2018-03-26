CCTV APPEAL: Man could have 'vital information' about South Yorkshire robbery

Have your say

Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to trace, following a reported burglary at a property in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, last month.

Between 4.20pm and 4.50pm on Tuesday 27 February, a burglary was reported at a property in Green Lane, Rawmarsh, where the back window was smashed causing damage.

A quantity of jewellery and electrical items were taken during the incident.

Officers believe the man pictured could hold vital information and are appealing for him, or anyone who may have witnessed the burglary, to get in touch.

Did you see or hear anything suspicious that afternoon?

Please call 101 quoting incident number 600 of 27 February 2018. You can also give information to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111.