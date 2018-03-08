CCTV APPEAL: Jewellery and electrical items taken in burglary of Sheffield home

Jewellery and electrical items were stolen from a Sheffield home after raiders smashed a patio door to gain entry.

South Yorkshire Police said a property on Edgewell Crescent, Foxhill, was broken into twice between 11.30pm on Sunday, March 3 and and 4.30am on Tuesday, March 6.

Do you know these men?

Officers have today released CCTV images of two men they are hunting for in connection with the raid.

The force said there had been a marked increase of burglaries in the Foxhill area and urged residents to remain vigilant.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police are now asking for your help to identify the men in the images.

"Officers have seen an increase in the number of burglaries in the area and would like to remind residents to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activity. For specific crime prevention advice, please visit southyorks.police.uk

"If you recognise the men, know who they could be, or have any information about the incident, please call us."

Anyone with any information is being urged to call 101 quoting incident number 195 of March 5,2018.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.