CCTV APPEAL: Images released in double South Yorkshire burglary investigation

Officers investigating two burglaries in South Yorkshire - which were both committed on the same day - have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to.

At 2.15pm on Friday 26 January, a bungalow in Belle Vue Avenue in Doncaster was broken into by two men, who reportedly stole jewelery and electrical items.

Later that day, at around 4.15pm, a house in Harlington Road, Mexborough was broken into, with the same two men thought to be involved.

They left empty handed after being confronted by the occupant.

Police have now released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection to the incidents. They could hold important information about what happened.

Officers are also looking to trace a grey Seat Ibiza, seen in the area at the time of both incidents. The car was missing a wheel trim on the front at the driver’s side and is thought to have been driven on false plates.

Do you recognise the men? Did you see the car in the area? If you know who they are, or have any information, please call 101 quoting incident number 602 of 26 January 2018.