CCTV APPEAL: Elderly women injured in Doncaster robbery

Police investigating a Doncaster robbery in which an elderly woman was injured have issued a renewed appeal for information.

At around 3.30pm on Monday, July 16, an 87-year-old woman was walking along Highfield Road, Doncaster, heading away from the town centre, when a man approached her from behind.

Police have re-released a CCTV image of a man who they believe "could hold vital information" about the robbery.

READ MORE: Travelling gang sentenced to more than 35 years

As the man attempted to pull a necklace from around her neck, she fell to the floor, suffering injuries as a result of the fall.

The suspect was unable to grab the necklace after it snapped, and he subsequently ran from the scene towards Kings Road.

READ MORE: Doncaster drivers warned of 85 WEEKS of road disruption as work starts on £14m library

Police are appealing to the man pictured to get in touch with them as they believe he could hold ‘vital information’ that could assist their investigation.

Anyone else who witnessed the robbery is also asked to contact detectives.

READ MORE: Naked man filmed ‘having sex with blow-up doll’ on M1

Please call 101 quoting crime reference number 14/104616/18 and ask for information to be passed to DC Hill at Doncaster Police Station.

You can also ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.