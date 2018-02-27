CCTV appeal after voyeur spied on teenage boy using railway station loo

Have your say

Police have launched a CCTV appeal after a voyeur spied on a 14-year-old boy who was using a railway station toilet.

British Transport Police said the teenager was in a cubicle at Chesterfield railway station when he became the 'victim of voyeurism'.

Officers want to speak to the people pictured as it is believed they may have information which could help the investigation.

The incident happened on Friday, February 9, at around 3.30pm.

If you recognise the people pictured, or have any other information, call BTP on 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference number 389 of February 9.