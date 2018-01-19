CCTV appeal after 17-year-old girl is sexually assaulted on Sheffield-Leicester train

A 17-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on a train between Sheffield and Leicester.

Police today appealed for information after the assault on board an East Midlands Trains service on Saturday, December 30.

Police believe this man may hold useful information (photo: British Transport Police)

British Transport Police said the woman was sitting on the train that morning when a man sat next to her at about 9am.

He touched her inappropriately whilst exposing himself, before standing up and walking away. He is believed to have got off the train at either Leicester or Loughborough station.

Police were called and met the victim on board the train, but the man was gone by this time.

Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured in these CCTV images, as they believe he may hold information which could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or has any other information, is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting the reference number 150 of December 30, 2017.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111.