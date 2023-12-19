"These bears will help to bring a smile to the faces of our youngest visitors"

Cavendish Cancer Care took a very special delivery of colourful teddy bears just in time for Christmas, from Teddies for Loving Care (TLC), an initiative by West Riding Masonic Charities.

The TLC scheme has been running since 2001 and has provided hospitals and other healthcare settings with the cute teddy bears to comfort children whilst they are in hospital or having a medical procedure.

Emma Draper, CEO of Cavendish Cancer Care, said: "We are so pleased to receive these adorable TLC bears for us to use here at Cavendish.

"We aim to make our Centre a warm and welcoming place to visit for people who may be going through difficult times, and these bears will help to bring a smile to the faces of our youngest visitors."

Cavendish Cancer Care has a dedicated team of Play Therapists and Art Therapists who work with children ages 4-18 who have a diagnosis of cancer, are affected by cancer in the family or have been bereaved.

It is the first time that Cavendish Cancer Care have received a delivery of the TLC bears, which will be gifted to children having therapy at the centre.

3.5 million bears have been given out nationally over the duration of the scheme, which is managed locally by the Freemasons.

Richard Campos, Charity Steward for Welcome Lodge, a freemasonry lodge based in Sheffield, said: "I have been aware of the amazing work that Cavendish do for some time and when I found out about their work with children I knew they'd be a great match for the bears.