Causeway: Aldi donates £5,000 to Sheffield-based modern slavery charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
The donation will be used by Causeway to help run its LifeLink programme, providing a safe space for survivors of modern slavery to socialise and develop skills for independent living.
Since 2009, Causeway has been working alongside the government to provide support and various services for victims of trafficking.
Aldi has worked with Causeway since 2020, donating over £26,000 to date to help the charity to continue its vital support for the local community.
Jed Barr, Fundraising and Business Development Manager at Causeway, said: "LifeLink is the first programme we set up and our most successful so far, helping our service users avoid being re-trafficked.
"The work we do is crucial in creating safe spaces for survivors of modern slavery and we’re incredibly grateful for this donation from Aldi which will make a huge difference to those we support."
Last year, the supermarket donated over £1,000 worth of bedding, home textiles, fans and clothes to Causeway to help provide care packages to survivors of modern slavery.
Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, commented: "We are so proud to once again be working with Causeway to support those who have faced such unprecedented challenges.
"We are passionate about providing support to our local communities and the vital work Causeway carry out to empower the most marginalised people in society and help survivors get back on their feet is invaluable."