Cause of Nora Quoirin's death not yet known
The post-mortem examination on Nora Quoirin's body is continuing and a cause of death has not yet been established, Matthew Searle of the Lucie Blackman Trust has said.
"The post-mortem is ongoing, therefore no conclusion has been reached yet," he told PA.
He also appealed to people not to speculate on what happened to the London teenager who went missing on August 4 from the Dusun jungle resort in Malaysia.
He said: "There will be a time for comment but that time is not now. Let the family grieve in peace."
A police press conference, which had been due to take place on Wednesday, is now expected to take place at an as-yet unspecified time on Thursday in Malaysia.
The headteacher at Nora's school in Wandsworth, south-west London, paid tribute to her as someone who was "a delight to work with" and said her fellow pupils and others who knew her there will be supported at such a difficult time.
Mike Reeves said: "The Garratt Park School community is deeply shocked and saddened by this awful news.
"Nora was a delight to work with, and focused very hard on making the best of her abilities. We are a small school, so most of our students knew Nora.
"We will be working hard to support our other students and their parents and carers. Our thoughts and prayers are with Nora's family."
By PA reporters