Cause of huge tyre fire in Sheffield remains under investigation

A huge tyre fire which sent clouds of thick black smoke billowing across Sheffield this evening has been extinguished.

But the fire service says the cause of the blaze on Cossey Road, in Attercliffe, remains unknown.

The fire on Cossey Road in Attercliffe, Sheffield (pic: Nori Al-hazmi)

Crews rushed to the scene, near Carlisle Street East, at 6.10pm after receiving numerous calls from members of the public.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said at 7.40pm that the fire had been extinguished but two crews remained in place 'cleaning up'.

Videos, including this one shared by Nori Al-hazmi, showed flames dancing several feet above fencing at the site before firefighters arrived.