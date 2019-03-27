Cauley Woodrow trumpets Barnsley FC’s “fantastic” 50-year record

Cauley Woodrow is hoping to break records en route to promotion with Barnsley this season.

With seven games of the campaign remaining, the Reds are in a strong position to secure an immediate return to the Championship.

The Tykes sit second in the League One table, four points ahead of Portsmouth and five clear of Sunderland, who do have two matches in hand.

Their success under Daniel Stendel has been built on a strong home record, with the young squad making Oakwell a fortress.

Barnsley are unbeaten on their own patch in the league this season, winning 12 and drawing seven of their 19 fixtures, with four matches still to play.

The Reds have not gone through a season undefeated at home since the Division Four campaign of 1967/68, when they finished second behind Luton, who are currently leading League One.

And Woodrow has urged his side to keep their unbeaten record going.

"There's seven games left, we are in good form and unbeaten at home for a long while, home and away and just want to continue to do that," he said.

"We are a good state at the moment and although we have a few players missing, it has not affected us mentally or physically.

"It is something we want to keep doing and I think it is a record of 50 years for the club.

"It is fantastic to be able to achieve that for the club and us as well and don't want to be giving that up."

One of Woodrow's main targets when he signed for Barnsley was to win promotion in his first season.

The former England Under-21 international was plying his trade on loan at Bristol City last season when his former club Fulham were promoted to the Premier League.

So Woodrow is keen to experience the feeling of going up with his current club this time around.

"It is massive. A lot of players can go throughout their careers without winning anything or getting promoted," he said.

"We are in a strong position now and getting promoted with Barnsley is something I would love to do in my first season here.

"It would be a massive achievement for me and the club and everyone. I would be delighted.

"I was out on loan last season and when they got promoted (Fulham), I was not there.

"But I was pleased with the lads who got promoted and played with a lot of them over the years and saw what it meant to them. I would love to get that feeling which they got."