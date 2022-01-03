Casualty taken to hospital after serious car crash on Chesterfield Road, Sheffield, last night

A person was taken to hospital by ambulance last night after a serious car crash on a major Sheffield road.

By David Kessen
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 8:55 am
Updated Monday, 3rd January 2022, 8:55 am

The casualty was injured in the collision last night on Chesterfield Road around 9.30pm, with emergency servces called to the scene. The extent of the injuries are not known, but they did not need to be cut out of the car.

The collision happened near the road’s junction with Low Edges Road. South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, and Yorkshire Ambulance Service attended the incident.

