Casualty taken to hospital after crash involving car and trail bike in Sheffield

One casualty was taken to hospital after a collision involving a car and a trail bike in Sheffield.

Emergency services were alerted to the smash at the junction of Ridgeway Road and Hollinsend Road, Hollinsend, at around 10.20pm last night.

Emergency services dealt with a collision involving a car and trail bike in Sheffield last night

GRAPHIC IMAGE: Killer of Rotherham soldier still at large – three years after brutal attack

South Yorkshire Police said one casualty was taken to hospital.

MISSING: Police probes underway into four disappearances in South Yorkshire in one week

The force said the injuries are not believed to be serious.

DRUGS: Cannabis farm discovered in Sheffield suburb

Police officers closed off the crash scene while emergency services dealt with the aftermath of the smash.

An air ambulance was reportedly deployed to the scene.