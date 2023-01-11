Travel South Yorkshire has revealed officers have closed Castlebeck Avenue, forcing operators to divert buses. A spokesman announced just before 6pm tonight: “Due to a police road closure, Castlebeck Avenue (near Lidl), buses are being diverted until end of service tonight.”

One man working near the scene of the incident said the road appeared to have been closed after a car crash at the junction with Prince of Wales Road, adding that traffic appeared to be moving again. He added that he had seen a number of police cars on the scene dealing with it. It is not known if anyone was injured.