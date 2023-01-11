News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Castlebeck Avenue, Manor: Sheffield road closed by police this evening, buses diverting

A road near the Manor estate in Sheffield has been closed by police tonight.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago

Travel South Yorkshire has revealed officers have closed Castlebeck Avenue, forcing operators to divert buses. A spokesman announced just before 6pm tonight: “Due to a police road closure, Castlebeck Avenue (near Lidl), buses are being diverted until end of service tonight.”

One man working near the scene of the incident said the road appeared to have been closed after a car crash at the junction with Prince of Wales Road, adding that traffic appeared to be moving again. He added that he had seen a number of police cars on the scene dealing with it. It is not known if anyone was injured.

Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for details of the closure. It will affect operator First’s number 24, and buses are diverting via Harborough Avenue, Nodder Road, Hastilar Road South and Spinkhill Avenue

Castlebeck Avenue, Manor has been closed by police this evening, report Travel South Yorkshire
SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceLidl