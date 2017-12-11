Cashless payments for council car parks in Sheffield to be extended

Cashless payments for parking in Sheffield is due to be extended after a successful roll-out.

Sheffield Council say the launch of the PayByPhone payment scheme in their city centre car parks back in May has proved to be very popular.

As of today, (Monday) the scheme will be introduced further away from the city centre.

PayByPhone now covers almost 10,000 parking spaces with nine car parks and 136 on-street locations outside of the city centre, meaning motorists don't need to have cash to pay and just need a smart phone and the app.

The app is free to use and the council said it has 'absorbed the service charge' motorists had to be pay when using the previous method.

Councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for transport and infrastructure at Sheffield Council, said: “This is excellent and timely news, with Christmas just around the corner.

“I want as many people as possible to visit our excellent shops and don’t want anyone to be put off if they don’t have the money in their pocket there and then. This is a modern system for a modern city and it’s welcome for drivers as well as businesses. It’s great that once again, Sheffield is leading the way in innovation.

“We are now rolling out the cashless parking scheme to other parts of the city for the first time meaning everyone who uses their car across the city can park with ease and flexibility.

“We’re always looking at ways that we can help people across the city by implementing the very latest and free technology to make parking as easy and convenient as possible.”

Kevin Bird, UK Commercial Director for PayByPhone, added: “We are delighted with the high uptake of PayByPhone in Sheffield city centre since its launch in May this year, and are excited to be expanding our footprint further within Sheffield.”

PayByPhone includes several convenient features, such as a countdown timer and smart reminders that trigger before a parking session expires, reducing the risk of receiving a parking ticket. It also gives you the ability to extend your parking session from anywhere.

PayByPhone is free to use and can be downloaded from the iOS App Store or the Google Play Store. Drivers can start using the app immediately and finish their registration later.

Parking can also be completed at www.paybyphone.co.uk