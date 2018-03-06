Cash-strapped NHS boosted by enterprising businessmen

The cash-strapped NHS could be helped by a team of Rotherham businessmen who have created a new way to service and repair major hospital equipment.

Wayne Goring, Mike Cox, Michael Bradfield, and Graham King, who have backgrounds in engineering, business engagement and healthcare, saw a major opportunity to service and repair MRI and CT scanners at a much lower price than the manufacturers currently charge.

There has been a substantial rise in the demand for scanning, but health budgets haven’t risen in line. So the entrepreneurs decided to establish Health Imaging Solutions Limited to meet the need for a high-quality but better value service.

The company, based at Dinnington, also stores new scanners in specially designed ‘cryo bays’. These provide safe, cool storage for scanners until they can be installed, cutting down on the problem of finding storage space in busy hospitals and clinics for these expensive and bulky pieces of equipment.

The highly innovative business idea was made possible with a £40,000 grant from the Sheffield City Region and guidance from City Region advisor Henry Murch.

Director Mike Cox said: “I would like to praise Henry highly both for his help and his knowledge, which meant we could make best use of our space and get the business underway much more quickly. We’ve been in the building almost a year and his work and expertise have made a great difference to the success of the company.”

HISL has used local builders to fit out its premises, and will be using local couriers for spare part deliveries. The business, which currently employs five, plans to create its own training academy for the highly skilled medical imaging engineers apprentices it will need in the next few years, plus field engineers and sales staff.