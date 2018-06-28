Cash-strapped driver pays heavy price for using false plates to avoid insurance

A hard-up motorist has been ordered to pay over £1,000 after he used false number plates to avoid paying insurance or having an MOT test certificate.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Monday, June 25, how Darryl Andrews, 44, of Main Street, Palterton, was stopped by police when they carried out checks on his VW Passatt on Main Street.

Prosecuting Becky Allsop said: “Officers on patrol checked the details of a VW Passatt and its number plates.

“They were suspicious and stopped the vehicle and spoke to Andrews.”

Andrews initially claimed he was insured, according to Mrs Allsop, but when he was questioned further he said he had put false plates on the vehicle to hide his identity and to make it look like the vehicle was insured.

Mrs Allsop added: “He said he did this deliberately to avoid paying insurance or having a test certificate for the vehicle.”

Andrew, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to fraudulently using a registration plate, using a vehicle without insurance and using a vehicle without an MOT test certificate.

He told the court: “It was stupid. I was having money troubles at the time. It’s no excuse for it, I know that.”

Magistrates fined Andrews £922 and ordered him to pay a £46 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

His driving licence was also endorsed with eight points.