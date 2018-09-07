Cash stolen in ATM raid near Sheffield

Detectives said a ‘substantial’ amount of cash was stolen from an ATM during an overnight raid near Sheffield.
The Co-op on Main Road, Renishaw, north Derbyshire, was targeted by crooks, who broke into the cash machine at 2.45am this morning.
Anyone with information should call Derbyshire Police on 101 and quote reference number 82-070918.