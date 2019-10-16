Cash opportunities for community organisations in new police move to tackle violence
Community based organisations are being given the opportunity to bid for cash which could be used to improve their facilities as part of the drive to tackle violent crime in South Yorkshire.
But those wanting to take advantage of funding from the £800,000 scheme will have to act quickly as the money has to be allocated and spent by the end of March next year.
The county’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, has set up a new Violence Reduction Unit with the objective of first mapping out the county’s problems with all types of violent crime, including knife related offences, and then looking for long-term solutions.
It is funded with £1.6m from the Home Office, which must be used during this financial year.
Half is being used to establish the unit and conduct its first phase of research work, with the rest being opened up to community organisations which act to prevent violence before it starts, turning around those who do get involved in the early stages of offending and providing ways out of violent behaviour for those who have become deeply involved in that lifestyle.
Organisations can bid for between £5,000 and £20,000 and the money can be spent on ‘capital’ investments, the long-term fixtures and fittings which allow groups to operate – such as providing kit for a football team or improving a building.
Applications to cover staffing costs and one off events will also be valid, but applications must be submitted by midday on October 31.
Decisions on the successful applications will be made by early November, with applicants informed soon after that. More details are available at http://www.southyorkshireviolencereductionunit.com/violence-reduction-fund/