Cash awarded to Sheffield football club to divert children away from crime

A Sheffield football club has been awarded a police grant to help divert children from crime.

South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Dr Alan Billings, awarded £4,500 to Aden Steelers Football Club, which encourages children in the north east of the city to take part in sport to avoid them becoming embroiled in anti-social behaviour and crime.

Some of the cash was used to run a session for children in Burngreave, Fir Vale and Netherthorpe to help them cope with pressures they may face to become involved in extremism.

Dr Billings said: "What Aden Steelers are doing here is confronting a serious issue head on.

"Whilst coaching football to the local community, they are also engaging with young people who are at possible risk of being caught up in anti-social behaviour or crime, including extremism.

"Young people are potentially open to being influenced. Aden Steelers are using football as a way of engaging with young people, giving them good advice and putting before them

good role models, people in their own community who they will listen to.

"I wish the football club the best of luck in the league this season and look forward to visiting them."

Aden Steelers chairman, Saleh Alnoud, said: "We have not only given these young people the opportunity to realise their footballing potential but we have also identified issues

affecting these young people and tackled them head on and in a way which suits their specific needs and expectations.

"We are grateful for the support of the SYPCC and we intend to develop this ethos of the club further and take youth guidance through football to another level in the future."