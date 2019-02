Have your say

Cash and iPads were stolen during a raid of a dental surgery in Sheffield.

They were stolen from Darnall Dental Clinic at around 9.10am on Wednesday, February 13.

A police probe is under way into a raid of a dental surgery in Sheffield

A police probe is under way.

