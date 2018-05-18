Cash and drugs seized in police day of action in Sheffield

Cash and drugs were seized and arrests were made in a police day of action in Sheffield.

MDMA, cocaine, cannabis and cannabis seeds were recovered by officers involved in the crime crackdown yesterday.

Drugs and equipment seized as part of Operation Duxford

CRIME: Woman in court over theft of cash from Sheffield police station

They also seized £5,000 found during a search of a house where the occupant is the subject of an order under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

POLICE: South Yorkshire detective sacked for touching colleagues and making sexualised comments

Yesterday's activity, part of Operation Duxford, was aimed at tackling crime and issues of concern in local communities.

APPEAL: Police search launched for missing Sheffield man

Officers raided homes on the Manor estate and in Totley and a number of arrests were made across the city for a range of offences including robbery, affray, begging and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

Chief Inspector Lydia Lynskey, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "Our enforcement activity is proving fruitful. Yesterday morning’s warrants have resulted in the recovery of MDMA, cocaine, cannabis and cannabis seeds.

"One suspect may also be rueing the loss of £5,000, as we’ve recovered cash from his property while he is the subject of an order under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

"Our teams apprehended individuals suspected of some nasty assaults, robbery, burglary and theft of a vehicle. We also arrested people who have failed to appear at court, while others have been reported to appear on summons."

Chf Insp Lynskey added: "The activity comes in direct response to the valuable feedback we have had from the people of Sheffield, who have identified anti-social behaviour, violent crime and drugs as problems in their neighbourhood.

"We have conducted comprehensive searches of premises we suspect to be involved in the production and supply of drugs and our officers on the front-line have apprehended key figures from our most wanted list.

"Yesterday's efforts will not only reduce risk to our communities by taking criminals off the streets, but come with the added benefit of providing reassurance to the public, which is often buoyed by the sight of uniformed officers.

"We’re listening to your concerns and we’re acting upon them. Your help is vital in ensuring we are aware of the issues effecting you and your communities and the information supplied to officers is essential to detecting crime. We cannot function without your support."