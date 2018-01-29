Cars torched in arson attacks in South Yorkshire

Investigations are underway after a number of vehicles were set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire over the weekend.

Last night a moped was torched in Clifton Lane, Handsworth, Sheffield and earlier that morning a Volkswagen Golf was fired in High Common Lane, Austerfield, Doncaster and another vehicle was set on fire in Park Spring Drive, Norfolk Park, Sheffield.

Probe into cause of blaze at Sheffield flat

Firefighters also dealt with a vehicle torched in Lady Field Road, Thorpe Salvin, Rotherham and a Ford Focus found burning in Firshill Rise, Shirecliffe, Sheffield.

Flames sweep through building close to Barnsley restaurant

On Friday, a Volkswagen Sharan was set on fire in Doncaster Road, Barnsley and flames spread to a Volkswagen Golf and a Vauxhall Insignia.

Want to live in a fire station? One former South Yorkshire site is on the market

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.