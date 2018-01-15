Cars torched in arson attacks across South Yorkshire

Investigations are underway into car, van and bike fires started by arsonists in South Yorkshire.

This morning, a Jaguar was found burning in Bracken Moor Lane, Stocksbridge, at 6am and flames from a Ford Fiesta set alight in Hargrave Place, Thrybergh, at 2.25am spread to a Vauxhall parked nearby.

In the early hours of yesterday a van was fired in Brettas Park, Smithies and at 6pm on Saturday a Honda motorbike was torched in Rivelin Valley Road, Rivelin.

On Friday night, a Peugeot 307 was set on fire in Church Road, Stainforth, Doncaster and a BMW X5 was torched in Tennyson Road, Herringthorpe, Rotherham.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.