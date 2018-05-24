Cars stolen from house in Sheffield while owners are on holiday

Two cars were stolen from outside a house in Sheffield while the owners were on holiday.

South Yorkshire Police said the cars were stolen from Palm Street, Walkley, after the house they were parked outside was broken into.

The crime was discovered after a neighbour raised the alarm.

A police spokesman added: "The initial report from a neighbour was that a property near them was insecure.

"Officers attended and confirmed that a break-in via rear patio doors had occurred.

"The occupants were on holiday, but family members attended and stated that items of property including two vehicles had been stolen."