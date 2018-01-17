Cars filmed bouncing over Sheffield's 'worst' pothole - just ONE WEEK after it's filled in

Have your say

Sheffield residents have been left outraged after one of the city's 'worst' potholes returned - just one week after being filled in.

Hillsborough resident Daryl Slinn revealed that Sheffield City Council filled in the huge pothole on Bradfield Road 'a week or so again'.

Pothole in Sheffield

However, the pothole has now returned 'deeper than ever' with cars often unable to avoid it.

In a video uploaded to Facebook, Darly captures a number of motorists driving through the pothole with some complaining of broken springs, coils and wheel alignment.

Daryl posted: "This is the pothole that has reappeared out side Wilkinson’s on Bradfield Road, Hillsborough.

"Now it’s back deeper than ever and unavoidable if two lines of traffic are coming the other way.

"Reopen after the council filled it in a week or so ago. Numerous people getting soaked and covered in debris every time a vehicle goes through it.

"No end of pedestrians have been caught by it and I dread to think what it’s doing to the vehicles that drive through it."

Sheffield City Council have been approached for a comment.

