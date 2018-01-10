Cars being turned around and sent wrong way back down M1 at Leeds as motorway still closed

Police are turning drivers around and sending vehicles BACK down the motorway the wrong way to release cars from a huge tailback.

The queues began after a lorry overturned on the M1 northbound at about 3pm, but there are drivers STILL stuck on the motorway now after five hours.

West Yorkshire Police announced it is turning drivers around and sending them back down the motorway on the northbound side.

The motorway remains closed for investigations.

Police have also warned drivers trying to use the hard shoulder to leave the motorway that they will be caught and punished.

Both carriageways of the M1 have been closed after a HGV overturned. The air ambulance has been sent to the scene of the closure, between junctions 46 for Colton and Garforth and 45 for Cross Green.

M1 traffic at a standstill

But traffic has backed up right across the M1 and onto surrounding country roads and adjoining carriageways including the A1M. A passenger sent in this photo of the traffic nightmare on the M1 currently.

Debris from the lorry collided with vehicles travelling in the opposite direction The southbound carriageway has been blocked by the accident and the northbound lanes have also been shut to allow the helicopter to land, and to allow debris to be cleared. Traffic is being diverted and if travelling southbound you should continue travelling south down the A1(M) until you reach J42. At this point join the M62 heading westbound, continue along the M62 to re-join the M1 at Lofthouse Interchange.

Northbound traffic should exit at J44 and head east along the A639 to the A642 Oulton Junction. Join the A642 and head south to join the M62 J30, travel east to J33 and take the link road for the A1(M) northbound. Travel north to J42 and exit to join the A63 west. Continue for 6 miles to re-join the M1 at J46.

