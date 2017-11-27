Cars and lorry set alight in arson attacks in South Yorkshire

Two cars and a lorry were torched in arson attacks over the weekend.

Last night, firefighters were called out after a car was set alight in Grove Road, Staincross, Barnsley.

At 6.40am on Saturday, firefighters were called to Fullerton Road, Canklow, Rotherham, after a lorry was set alight.

Earlier that morning a Volkswagen Boro was torched in Hickleton Road, Hickleton, Doncaster.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.