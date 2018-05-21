Cars and drugs seized in crackdown on crime in Rotherham

Cars and drugs were seized by the police in a crackdown on crime in Rotherham.

Over recent days, as part of Operation Alligator - an initiative which sees officers responding to community concerns - officers in the town centre seized two cars for having no insurance, arrested two men on suspicion of possessing drugs and found a knife hidden behind a wall near the interchange.

Cannabis seizures were made as well as arrests for a street robbery and drug driving.

PC Claire Atkinson said: "We want to show local residents that we are constantly out and about, tackling the issues that matter to you.

"If you see officers or PCSOs in the town please go and talk to them if you have any concerns - or if you just want to get to know your local neighbourhood team more.

"Anti-social behaviour and drug use are two concerns that have been raised to us and so far we’ve seen some really positive results in tackling these."

She added: "We couldn’t do it without the support of the local community though, which is why it’s so important that if you see something that concerns you to get in touch with us."