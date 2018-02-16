Carlos Carvalhal reveals he held talks with Swansea chairman during Sheffield Wednesday stint

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed he held talks with Swansea's hierarchy during his time at Sheffield Wednesday.

The Portuguese manager was appointed manager of the Owls in June 2015 and led them to the play-offs in his first season in charge.

After losing at Wembley that year and missing out in the play-offs to Huddersfield last season, the Owls parted company with Carvalhal in December, 2017.

However, just days after his 30-month stint with the Owls ended, Carvalhal was named as Paul Clement's successor at Premier League strugglers Swansea.

Some were surprised at Carvalhal's quick managerial turnaround but the 52-year-old has now revealed he had spoken to the club's hierarchy a number of times previously.

Speaking to Wales Online, Carvalhal revealed he first spoke to Swansea in December 2015 after the club sacked Garry Monk and again in 2016, just before handing Francesco Guidolin.

He told Wales Online: “We spoke. I talked to the chairman at that time.

“I think he liked our talk and my ideas but there was not an opportunity at that time to come. I had the feeling, and I think chairman had the same one, that we could work together in the future.

“As I understand they followed me for a long time. The style of the play and the way that we managed the club, they liked the way that we talked with the press and I know that they were analysing a lot of things.

“I know that because they told me. To me it was not a big surprise when I received an invitation.

“For 48 hours it was crazy because a lot of invitations from clubs in England and different countries came. It was good because it means that the people were followers in what we did in the past and they were waiting for an opportunity to come to me.

“I am happy with that because when people talk to us they are happy.”

Carvalhal said he had opportunities to leave the Owls after his successful first season but didn't want to move on as he was happy at the club.

The Portuguese manager has enjoyed a successful stint so far in charge at Swansea, dragging the club out of the bottom three with four Premier League wins.

His Swansea side now travel to Hillsborough on Saturday for a chance tor each the FA Cup quarter final.