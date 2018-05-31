Carer moved to tears after stranger's kind act proves 'there are still good people in Sheffield'

A Sheffield carer has thanked a kind-hearted stranger for his 'incredibly generous' act at a petrol station.

After filling her car up at the Sheffield petrol station, the woman was left panicked when she realised she'd lost her bank card.

The woman, who did not want to be named, was told that she must return in 12 hours to pay the bill or face prosecution.

However, she was then taken aback when a kind-hearted stranger waiting in the queue generously offered to pay the bill.

She said that it was the 'nicest thing a stranger had ever done' for her and left her 'overwhelmed' with gratitude.

"I'd had a very long and difficult day and was coming back from work when I realised I needed to go to the petrol station," she explained.

"I only put in £10 becuase I needed to get to Dronfield for a call and then back home to Rotherham.

"But, when I went to pay, I realised I'd left my card at home. I started looking through my bag but couldn't find any credit cards or cash.

"This was when I started to panic."

The shop assistant told the carer that she must return to the petrol station in 12 hours to pay the bill or she could face prosecution.

"He gave me some forms to fill in with all my details. I asked if I could pay over the phone because I didn't live anywhere near the station.

"But he said that this was impossible so I would have had to come back in the early hours of the morning."

"Then a man waiting behind me tapped me on the shoulder and said 'please don't worry, I'll pay for it.'

"I must admit I started to cry because it had been a very emotional day. It was the nicest thing a stranger had ever done for me."

The woman, who did not want to be named, said she now wants to track the man down to express her thanks for his gesture.

"It's really restored my faith in the people of Sheffield but I felt as if I didn't get the chance to thank him properly.

"I want to give something back to say thank you because I think he deserves recognition and reward for what he did.

"If I could just give him two cinema tickets as a thank you then that would be fantastic."