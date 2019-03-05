‘Career criminal’ who stole charity boxes from Sheffield store walks free from court

A 'career criminal’ who committed three robberies in a matter of days – including two while on bail for the first – has walked free from court.

Lee Wragg, aged 43, appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on February 28 charged with three burglaries in central Sheffield.

Lee Wragg.

Wragg was initially charged with the theft of charity boxes from Home Bargains on Flora Street, but was released on bail.

Whilst on bail, Wragg committed a further two offences, one at a local church where he entered a private area and stole change from a vending machine, and another whereby he entered a building’s staff only area and stole the wallets of two employees.

He was arrested and charged with these two subsequent offences on February 27 and remanded to court.

Wragg pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison suspended for 12 months along with a drug rehabilitation requirement.

In July 2017, Wragg was sentenced to three years in prison for embarking on a stealing spree during which he targeted charity boxes and hospitals.

This was just hours after being released from a year-long prison sentence, of which he served half, for a series of burglary and theft offences.

At the time, Judge Robert Moore described Wragg as a 'serious public nuisance' who the public needed protection from.