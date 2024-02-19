CARE HOME RECEIVES DONATION FROM SOUTH YORKSHIRE HOMEBUILDER

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brailsford House Care Home in Doncaster has received a care package donation from local homebuilder Barratt Homes.

The donation to the care home, located close to the homebuilder’s Lancaster Gardens development on Bawtry Road, included a mix of essential items and entertainment for its residents.

The care package was comprised of essentials such as shower gels, bars of soap, a box of chocolates, biscuits, and a large pack of greetings cards for residents to use for keeping in touch with family and friends.

The donation also included gardening equipment, jigsaw puzzles, a magnetic board game set, puzzle books and a crochet kit for light-hearted recreation when needed, recognising the importance of social engagement with care settings.

Kerry Fleming, Deputy Manager at Brailsford House Care Home, said: “It was a lovely surprise to be offered this donation from Barratt Homes. All our residents are well and truly over the moon with the items received, and we are particularly looking forward putting the gardening equipment to good use once the seasons change.”

Gary Chambers, Managing Director at Barratt Homes Sheffield, said: “As a leading housebuilder, it’s important to us to support the communities in the areas that we build. We hope this donation will provide some entertainment and use for the staff and residents.”

Barratt Homes is bringing a collection of four bedroom homes to the area which will appeal to many homebuyers, including young professionals and growing families.

A number of schemes and unique offers are also available when purchasing a Barratt Homes property, including the homebuilders’ Part Exchange Guarantee scheme.

Through Barratt Homes’ Part Exchange Guarantee scheme, house hunters can sell their existing property to the developer who then become guaranteed buyers, eliminating any estate agent fees. If the developer then sells the property for above the agreed offer, the home buyers will receive any profit made.