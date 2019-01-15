Card payments finally coming to Sheffield Supertram ending ‘years of frustration’ for passengers 

Passengers will finally be able to use their bank cards to pay for tickets on Sheffield's trams – ending what has been described as 'years of frustration' for commuters.

Despite advances in modern technology, commuters are still not able to pay for tickets with bank cards on board the Sheffield Supertram and instead must use cash.

Stagecoach Supertram.

READ MORE: Call for more Sheffield city centre shops to compete with Leeds and Manchester

But tram bosses have revealed that passengers will be able to pay for tickets electronically when travelling on trams from 'early summer'.

Councillor Ben Miskell said a number of residents in his Norfolk Park ward had expressed dismay at not being able to use their bank cards and the move ends ‘years of frustration’ for commuters.

While he welcomed the news, the councillor also indicated this should have been done a long time ago as contacttless payments have already been rolled out on buses in the city.

Coun Ben Miskell.

READ MORE: Sheffield College have closed the Hillsborough campus to all students and staff today

He said: “I’m delighted that Stagecoach have finally taken the decision to end years of frustration for tram passengers by allowing people to pay for their fares using contactless cards.

“I’ve been campaigning on the issue to help get more of my constituents on to public transport. A lack of card payment continues to be a barrier for many to using the Supertram network.

“Whilst it’s a positive move by managers at Stagecoach, it really shouldn’t have taken this long to bring our trams into the 21st century.”

Tim Bilby, managing director for Stagecoach Supertram, said: “For some time Supertram have been trying to source a portable ticket machine, with both smart and contactless payment capabilities, for use on our trams.

“There is no off-the-shelf solution that combines portable ticket machines with contactless to meet our needs, so we are currently working with suppliers to develop a solution.

READ MORE: Police investigations continue into fatal collisions in South Yorkshire over weekend

“We hope to be able to offer contactless payment on trams and tram trains from early summer 2019.”

He added: “We recognise that more and more people are choosing to use contactless payments instead of cash and that passengers want more flexible and convenient payment options on public transport.

“We are working with South Yorkshire Passenger Transport Executive to improve the choices available to customers, both in terms of how they buy their tickets and how they find their travel information.

“For regular tram users, Stagecoach or Travelmaster smart products may be the best option. These products can be purchased at interchanges using debit or credit cards.”