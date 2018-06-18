Caravans at Sheffield recreation ground 'expected to move on soon'

Caravans which arrived at a Sheffield recreation ground are expected to move on soon, it is understood.

Around 18 caravans turned up on Friday afternoon at Handsworth Rec, where they have remained since, to the anger of some local residents.

Caravans at Handsworth Recreation Ground

Council officers have now spoken to the occupants, The Star has learned, who have apparently said they are due to leave soon.

READ MORE: Dad-of-two from Sheffield found dead on stag weekend in Benidorm

South Yorkshire Police said on Friday that it had received numerous calls about vehicles at the recreation ground beside Handsworth Community Park, on St Joseph's Road, and was liaising with the council.

It is understood from messages on social media that some football matches scheduled to take place there over the weekend had to be cancelled.

READ MORE: Man, 28, dies after being hit by train at Sheffield railway station

But there was no evidence on Saturday of any significant damage to the grounds.